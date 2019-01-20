Arrests made after Celtic and Airdrie fans fight at game

Police officers and horses were assaulted during the clash outside Celtic Park on Saturday.

Probe: Police continue to investigate the incident. © STV

Four men have been arrested after fighting broke out between Celtic and Airdrieonians fans ahead of their Scottish Cup match on Saturday.

Police, including horse-mounted units, were seen attempting to control the clashing crowd outside Celtic Park in Glasgow.

As well as disorder and breach of the peace, police officers and horses were also assaulted during the incident.

Three of the men, aged 19, 23 and 35, are expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday, while the fourth, aged 26, will appear at a later date.

Officers are continuing to investigate the incident and will be reviewing online images and CCTV as part of the probe.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Officers continue to investigate a number of incidents of disorder from a small element of both home and away supporters at the Celtic vs Airdrionians match at Celtic Park on Saturday.

"Officers will be reviewing online images and CCTV as part of this investigation.

"A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged breach of the peace. He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

"A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged breach of the peace. He was release on an undertaking to appear at court at a later date.

"A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged for alleged disorder. He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

"A 35-year-old man has also been arrested and charged with two police assaults and animal welfare offences following an incident where two police horses were struck. He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

"Reports will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.