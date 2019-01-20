Public come out in force in search for missing pensioner

Allan Burns, from Renfrewshire, was last seen on Friday at around 3.15pm.

Missing: Allan Burns was last seen on Friday. Pixabay / Police Scotland

The public has come out in force to help look for a missing 71-year-old man from Renfrewshire.

Allan Burns, from Kilbarchan, was last seen on Friday at around 3.15pm on the village's cycle path heading towards Lochwinnoch.

The pensioner, who has dementia and is without his medication, was reported missing by his family when he failed to return home that night.

On Sunday, police officers were assisted by 80 members of the public in a coordinated search.

In a statement they thanked all those who took part and urged local residents to check their gardens and outbuildings in an effort to trace Mr Burns.

Earlier, the police had warned that independent searches could compromise ongoing inquiries or interfere with policing methods used to trace missing people.

They added: "It is important that any searches are coordinated fully and members of the public are not putting themselves in any danger when carrying out a search."

Mr Burns, who goes walking along the cycle path regularly, knows the Kilbarchan, Lochwinnoch and Castle Semple areas well.

Those who use the path have been asked to get in touch with the police if they have any information that could help the investigation.

Sergeant Kevin Carter said: "Allan, who has not returned home, has dementia, is without his medication and as the weather gets colder our concern increases.

"It is imperative that we find him quickly."

