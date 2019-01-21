  • STV
  • MySTV

Battlefield: Row over huge greenbelt housing plans near M8

STV

Controversial bid to build 2600 homes in North Lanarkshire set to be decided in spring.

By Russell Findlay

A long-running battle over plans to build thousands of houses on greenbelt land is to be decided in spring.

On one side are football legend Graeme Souness, a previously bankrupt member of the Gillespie mining dynasty and Scotland's richest woman Ann Gloag.

On the other are local campaigners who want North Lanarkshire councillors to reject EuroPark - the name given to what would be a new community between the M8 motorway and Airdrie.

They believe the plans will destroy a historic area of greenbelt, damage wildlife and deprive residents of valuable outdoor space.

But the developers - and some locals - say the proposal will bring much-needed jobs and homes and that most of the green space will be preserved.

The council told STV News that its planning department is assessing the "large and complex" application and that a decision will be made in May at the earliest.

The area, known as Woodhall and Faskine, is owned by daughters of late politician Willie Whitelaw, who served as Home Secretary under Margaret Thatcher.

They have stuck a deal with a company called Orchard Brae Ltd, which has submitted plans for 2600 new homes of which 1000 will be "affordable and social properties".

They also hope to win backing for new shops, schools, hotel, restaurants, community centre, health centre, cinema, and leisure facilities.

Orchard Brae is 40.5 per cent owned by Souness, 65, and members of his family including son Fraser Souness, 37, who is a director. In charge of the company is co-director and former bankrupt Scott Gillespie, 45, whose wife Fiona, 44, is also a director.

It has secured a loan from another company owned by transport tycoon Gloag, 76, who is reportedly worth £1bn.

Veteran campaigner Dr Ann Glen accused the developers of placing too much importance on the "the dollar sign".

Asked what message she would give them, she told STV News: "Lay off. We need this area for people's healthfulness and wellbeing.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1434780-green-belt-land-across-scotland-risks-being-lost/ | default

"People here have some of the worst health records in Western Europe and we intend to help them to reverse that.

"That is why this area, with its walks and woodland and nature, is so crucially important both for physical wellbeing and mental wellbeing.

"It's important that a place like this is not just for the building of executive housing as a speculative development."

Michael McBride, chairperson of Woodhall, Faskine and Palacecraig Conservation Group, said: "I would say to them that there are plenty of brownfield sites around the area.

"This is a designated green belt area which has been supported by the local council, North Lanarkshire, so I would be saying to them look at brownfield sites and other areas outwith the greenbelt area."

Scottish Conservative MSP Graham Simpson led a Holyrood debate about the plans last year.

Graham Simpson: Led debate in parliament.
Graham Simpson: Led debate in parliament. STV

Of the other local MSPs, Labour leader Richard Leonard is also against the development, while SNP MSP Alex Neil has not stated his position.

Simpson said: "It's up to the councillors. We can't interfere with that but my message to councillors would be, 'you've got an important bit of greenbelt here in North Lanarkshire, protect it and don't let this go ahead'

"We need more houses but they've got to be in the right places and this isn't one of them."

Orchard Brae's high-profile owners, directors and backers declined a request for interview.

However, one vocal supporter is Sharon Craig of North Calder Community Council, who said: "It's bringing houses to the area, much-needed houses.

'It's bringing jobs which we badly need within this area. It's adding to our economy. What's not to like about it?'
Sharon Craig, North Calder Community Council,

"That's the benefit, the biggest part of it. But also what they're doing, they're not knocking this place down, they're not doing away with trees.

"They're enhancing it, they're putting in a country park which is going to be beneficial to residents. It's going to be beneficial to our kids.

"It's bringing jobs which we badly need within this area. It's adding to our economy. What's not to like about it?"

If councillors grant permission to Orchard Brae, the campaigners will concede defeat as there is no appeal process.

But if they vote against the plans, the company could ask Scottish Government ministers to review the decision.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.