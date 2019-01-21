Battlefield: Row over huge greenbelt housing plans near M8

Controversial bid to build 2600 homes in North Lanarkshire set to be decided in spring.

By Russell Findlay

A long-running battle over plans to build thousands of houses on greenbelt land is to be decided in spring.

On one side are football legend Graeme Souness, a previously bankrupt member of the Gillespie mining dynasty and Scotland's richest woman Ann Gloag.

On the other are local campaigners who want North Lanarkshire councillors to reject EuroPark - the name given to what would be a new community between the M8 motorway and Airdrie.

They believe the plans will destroy a historic area of greenbelt, damage wildlife and deprive residents of valuable outdoor space.

But the developers - and some locals - say the proposal will bring much-needed jobs and homes and that most of the green space will be preserved.

The council told STV News that its planning department is assessing the "large and complex" application and that a decision will be made in May at the earliest.

The area, known as Woodhall and Faskine, is owned by daughters of late politician Willie Whitelaw, who served as Home Secretary under Margaret Thatcher.

They have stuck a deal with a company called Orchard Brae Ltd, which has submitted plans for 2600 new homes of which 1000 will be "affordable and social properties".

They also hope to win backing for new shops, schools, hotel, restaurants, community centre, health centre, cinema, and leisure facilities.

Orchard Brae is 40.5 per cent owned by Souness, 65, and members of his family including son Fraser Souness, 37, who is a director. In charge of the company is co-director and former bankrupt Scott Gillespie, 45, whose wife Fiona, 44, is also a director.

It has secured a loan from another company owned by transport tycoon Gloag, 76, who is reportedly worth £1bn.

Veteran campaigner Dr Ann Glen accused the developers of placing too much importance on the "the dollar sign".

Asked what message she would give them, she told STV News: "Lay off. We need this area for people's healthfulness and wellbeing.

"People here have some of the worst health records in Western Europe and we intend to help them to reverse that.

"That is why this area, with its walks and woodland and nature, is so crucially important both for physical wellbeing and mental wellbeing.

"It's important that a place like this is not just for the building of executive housing as a speculative development."

Michael McBride, chairperson of Woodhall, Faskine and Palacecraig Conservation Group, said: "I would say to them that there are plenty of brownfield sites around the area.

"This is a designated green belt area which has been supported by the local council, North Lanarkshire, so I would be saying to them look at brownfield sites and other areas outwith the greenbelt area."

Scottish Conservative MSP Graham Simpson led a Holyrood debate about the plans last year.

Graham Simpson: Led debate in parliament. STV

Of the other local MSPs, Labour leader Richard Leonard is also against the development, while SNP MSP Alex Neil has not stated his position.

Simpson said: "It's up to the councillors. We can't interfere with that but my message to councillors would be, 'you've got an important bit of greenbelt here in North Lanarkshire, protect it and don't let this go ahead'

"We need more houses but they've got to be in the right places and this isn't one of them."

Orchard Brae's high-profile owners, directors and backers declined a request for interview.

However, one vocal supporter is Sharon Craig of North Calder Community Council, who said: "It's bringing houses to the area, much-needed houses.

'It's bringing jobs which we badly need within this area. It's adding to our economy. What's not to like about it?' Sharon Craig, North Calder Community Council,

"That's the benefit, the biggest part of it. But also what they're doing, they're not knocking this place down, they're not doing away with trees.

"They're enhancing it, they're putting in a country park which is going to be beneficial to residents. It's going to be beneficial to our kids.

"It's bringing jobs which we badly need within this area. It's adding to our economy. What's not to like about it?"

If councillors grant permission to Orchard Brae, the campaigners will concede defeat as there is no appeal process.

But if they vote against the plans, the company could ask Scottish Government ministers to review the decision.

