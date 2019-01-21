Man dies after being struck by train next to station

Emergency services were called to the track near Bellgrove Station in Glasgow.

Bellgrove: The route was closed for several hours. Geograph by Thomas Nugent

A man has died after being struck by a train next to a station in Glasgow.

Emergency services were called to the track near Bellgrove Station shortly after 2pm on Saturday.

A 46-year-old man was pronounced dead following the incident.

Major delays were caused and the route was closed while investigations were carried out.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: "Shortly after 2pm on Saturday, British Transport Police were called to the track close to Bellgrove station following reports that a person had been hit be a train.

"Officers attended the location alongside colleagues from the ambulance service, however a 46-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"Their family have been informed.

"This incident is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the procurator fiscal."

