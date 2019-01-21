Girl, nine, hit by car after it collided with scaffolding

The schoolgirl is in hospital being treated for a serious leg injury following incident.

Townend Drive: Girl hit under railway bridge. Google

A nine-year-old girl has been struck by a car after it collided with scaffolding.

She was on a temporary walkway under a railway bridge in Dumbarton when she was hit by the grey Vauxhall Astra.

Police said the car first hit scaffolding before knocking down the girl, who was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow with serious leg injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the collision on Townend Road around 2.05pm on Sunday, January 20.

Inspector Gillian Gardner said: "A young girl sustained serious injuries and our officers are carrying out a number of enquiries to establish exactly what happened.

"We are urging anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to come forward.

"Think back, do you remember seeing the car mentioned? You may have mobile phone or dash-cam footage that can help us.

"We have already spoken to a number of people, however if you stopped to assist and have not yet spoken to police we would ask you to get in touch.

"Anyone with information can contact police via 101."

