Man 'attempted to murder police officer with sword'

Craig Brown, 30, is accused of repeatedly trying to hit the Sergeant with the weapon.

High Court: Brown is accused of attempted murder.

A man is to stand trial charged with attempting to murder a police officer with a sword in West Dunbartonshire.

Craig Brown allegedly attacked Sergeant Brian Simpson by repeatedly trying to hit him on the head and body with the weapon in Dumbarton last September.

The 30-year-old is further charged with damaging a police vehicle by striking it with the sword and being in possession of an offensive weapon.

Brown's QC Thomas Ross pleaded not guilty on his behalf during a short hearing at the High Court in Glasgow on Monday.

The trial is due to begin in May.

