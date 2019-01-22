Boy, 16, arrested over death of man found outside church
Frank Sinclair was found dead next to Westwood Baptist Church in East Kilbride.
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested overt the death of a man near a church.
Frank Sinclair was found dead on a path next to Westwood Baptist Church in East Kilbride at 8.40pm on Saturday.
Officers have cordoned off the area in Westwood while investigations are being carried out.
The teenager is due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Tuesday.
A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.
