Motorcyclist dies and pillion passenger injured in crash

The fatal collision with a car happened in Falkirk on Monday evening.

Police: The road was closed for several hours. © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

A motorcyclist has died and a pillion passenger has been seriously injured in a crash.

The smash happened on Stirling Street in Dunipace, Falkirk, at 6.05pm on Monday.

A 58-year-old man who was riding the motorbike died and a 21-year-old man who was a pillion passenger was seriously injured after colliding with a Saab.

The road was closed in both directions until 12.45am on Tuesday.

Inspector Andrew Thomson said: "Our sincere condolences are with the family of the man who lost his life, and an investigation into this collision remains under way.

"I want to thank the members of the public who came to the man's aid and offered their help to those involved and the emergency services.

"Anyone who may have witnessed this and has not yet spoken to officers, including those who may have dashcam footage of this or either of the vehicles travelling in the area, is urged to get in touch."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.