Fan 'punched police horses' before Celtic v Airdrie match

Kevin McGuire is accused of "causing unnecessary suffering" to the three horses.

Scottish Cup: Police were called to several incidents.

A football fan allegedly punched three police horses on his way to the Celtic v Airdrie match.

Kevin McGuire is accused of "causing unnecessary suffering" to Nerston, Oban and Glasgow on January 19, at Kinloch Street, on his way to see the Scottish Cup game at Parkhead.

The 35-year-old is accused of, while acting with others, behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by throwing missiles including bottles, stones and lit cigarettes at stewards and police.

He is also alleged to have punched and kicked stewards and attempting to pull a barrier from stewards.

McGuire, from Cardonald, is charged with two police assaults including allegedly trying to pull sergeant Mark Steinlet from his horse and punch him on the head and body.

He is also accused of resisting, obstructing and hindering an officer by running away, lashing out with his arms and struggling with him.

McGuire appeared from custody where he pleaded not guilty.

Three other men appeared on charges related to the game that Celtic won 3-0.

Kieran Carvill, 19, from Pollok, is accused of acting in a threatening or abusive manner on London Road.

He is charged with running at opposition supporters also on their way to the football match and gesticulating, and challenging them to fight.

Carvill faces a second charge of assaulting a man and repeatedly pushing him on the head and body.

William Winstanley, 23, from Wigan, is accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive maker on Kent Street and shouting, swearing and gesticulating at football supporters on their way to the match.

He is also charged with being in possession of cocaine.

Shaun Ross, 26, from Belshill, who did not appear from custody, is charged with breaching the peace at Celtic Park by running on to the field.

All of the men denied the charges they face and were granted bail with trials to take place later this year.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.