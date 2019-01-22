Child died from hospital pigeon dropping infection

The youngster died in December after contracting Cryptococcus caused by excrement.

Hospital: The child died after contracting the infection. © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

A child died after contracting a pigeon dropping infection at a Glasgow hospital.

The youngster died in December after contracting Cryptococcus caused by a large amount of excrement at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

A post-mortem on the child found the bacteria was both present and a contributory factor.

An elderly patient died of other causes having also caught Cryptococcus. That patient was discharged for palliative care in November but later died in December.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman confirmed the child's death in a statement to the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday. The Scottish Government was informed on December 21.

Pigeons got into the hospital through a hole in 12th-floor room containing machinery, which is not open to the public.

Freeman told MSPs at Holyrood: "The government was first informed of the Cryptococcus in two patients on December 21.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5992074925001-patient-s-fears-over-pigeon-dropping-infection-at-hospital.jpg" />

"That was the right time for the government to be informed because it was the post-mortem following the death of the child identified in the second case and, as I said, that second case is the trigger for additional infection control action and we were rightly informed.

"I'm confident the board has taken all steps that it should do to ensure and maintain patient safety in light of the incident."

Freeman met officials and patients at the hospital on Tuesday morning. She said a review into the construction and design of the building will be carried out.

She added: "In investigating the source of this bacteria, the staff at the hospital traced it to a plant room on the 12th floor, the rooftop of the building, where invisible to the naked eye, there was a very small break in the wall of the plant room.

"In that small break, pigeons entered the plant room and excrement was found there.

"That was found by smoke detection and what they continue to work on is how the bacteria from the excrement could enter a closed ventilation system."

She continued: "I am satisfied that the board and the staff in this hospital have undertaken every possible step that they could do to ensure patient safety and to ensure that that is maintained."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.