Teenage boy in court over death of man outside church 

The 16-year-old has been charged with murdering Frank Sinclair.

Riverton: A 16-year-old has been charged with murder.

A teenage boy has appeared at court following the death of a 61-year-old outside a church in South Lanarkshire.

The 16-year-old has been charged with murdering Frank Sinclair who was found dead on a path next to Westwood Baptist Church in East Kilbride at around 8.40pm on Saturday.

The suspect made no plea and will be remanded in custody.

He is expected to appear at Hamilton Sherrif Court again within the next week.

Officers have cordoned off the scene of the incident in Westwood while further investigations are being carried out.

