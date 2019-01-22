Woman, 21, who died after being hit by car is named
Astrid Yeates suffered fatal injuries when she was struck with a car in East Renfrewshire.
A woman who died after being struck by a car in East Renfrewshire has been named by police.
Astrid Yeates, 21, was crossing Ayr Road near Woodvale Avenue in Giffnock when she was hit by the silver car at around 7.35am on Friday January 18.
Emergency services and Ms Yeates was taken to taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where she later died.
Police are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to the crash to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Andrew Mair quoting incident number 0531 of January 18.
