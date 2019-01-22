Thousands left without water after mains pipe bursts

Properties in Glasgow, Bearsden and Milngavie have all been affected, according to Scottish Water.

Flooding: Parts of Bearsden are under water. Andrew Conway

Thousands of people have been left without water after a mains pipe burst in East Dunbartonshire.

The trunk main in Bearsden ruptured on Tuesday afternoon, leaving homes and business in the area without running water and flooding nearby streets.

A spokesman said properties in Partick, Partickhill, Broomhill, Kelvingrove, Kelvindale, Kelvinside, Hyndland, Hillhead, Maryhill, Ruchill, Gilsochill, North Kelvin, Acre, Summerston, Cadder, Bearsden and Milngavie are all experiencing a loss of normal water supply, low water pressure or discoloured water.

The burst pipe has been isolated and repairs are currently taking place.

The spokesman said: "Our main priorities are isolating the burst and assessing all options to ensure that any loss of supply is minimised and normal water supplies are restored as quickly as possible. We are also helping a small number of householders who have been affected by flooding near to the burst.

"During these operations there is the possibility that other customers' supplies could be affected because of the size of the trunk main affected and the areas it supplies.

"An incident caravan is on-site and Scottish Water staff are in the area helping customers, making sure anyone needing assistance is getting the support they require.

"We apologise to all affected customers for the inconvenience and can assure them we are doing everything possible to restore normal supplies as quickly as we can."

