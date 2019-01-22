Hundreds of Scots Vodafone staff told to relocate to England

The jobs of 360 workers are to be moved to three main centres including Manchester.

Vodafone: Company is restructuring.

Hundreds of Vodafone staff have been told their jobs will be relocated from Glasgow to England.

A total of 360 workers were told on Tuesday that jobs are to be shifted to three main centres in Manchester, Stoke-on-Trent and Newbury in Berkshire.

Staff were told the company was changing its shape in response to competition from rival telecom and technology giants.

A Vodafone spokesman said: "This is a major step to us becoming the UK's leading digital technology and communications company, and reinforces our commitment to the UK.

"We recognise some employees will need to commute further and we are speaking to them individually about their specific circumstances to provide support and help them stay with us.

"This is not about headcount reduction. We expect to have approximately the same number of employees following the two year-long exercise."

