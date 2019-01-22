  • STV
Glasgow Airport rail link 'badly needed', ministers told

STV

Plan for a line between the airport and Glasgow Central Station were first put forward in 2014.

Connection: Glasgow is UK's largest airport without rail link (file pic).
Proposals to build a rail link between Glasgow Airport and Glasgow city centre must be progressed "as a matter of urgency", according to opposition parties at Holyrood.

A plan to connect the airport to the city directly from Glasgow Central Station, also stopping at Paisley Gilmour Street station, was put forward as part of the £1.13bn Glasgow City Region deal agreed in 2014.

The project has not yet started amid concerns over capacity issues outlined in a 2017 report. It had been expected the link would be constructed from 2022 and would be operational by 2025.

Speaking at the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday, Scottish Labour MSP Colin Smyth urged the Scottish Government to move forward to introduce a link to Glasgow Airport.

Mr Smyth said: "To our shame, it's the largest UK airport that isn't served by rail, a rail link is badly needed.

"Once again, it's the SNP who are seeking to put barriers in the way to a proposal that everyone can support.

"Failure to tackle capacity at Central Station does not justify the lack of action, the lack of commitment from the Scottish Government to the Glasgow Airport rail link.

"The Scottish Government and Transport Scotland need to work with the Glasgow city region partners to find solutions, not more excuses.

"They need to get on with building a rail link that will benefit not just Glasgow but all of Scotland."

Scottish Green Party MSP Andy Wightman also indicated his party would join the calls to progress the plans.

Mr Wightman said: "We're not great fans of airports but as long as they exist they should be accessible by public transport."

Transport secretary Michael Matheson responded to the cross-party calls by indicating that the proposals would be under discussion.

Mr Matheson said: "I've got a meeting next week with the key parties on that particular issue and will look to make progress with it at that particular meeting."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.