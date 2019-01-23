Lorry and car collision leaves drivers facing delays on M9

The collision happened at junction 9 at Bannockburn shortly after 9am on Wednesday.

Police: The road has been closed by officers.

A collision between a lorry and a car on the M9 has left motorists facing long delays.

The collision happened at junction 9 at Bannockburn shortly after 9am on Wednesday.

Officers have closed the road heading southbound following the smash.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Emergency services are at the scene just now.

"We are awaiting information on injuries."

