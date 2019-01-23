Four charged after man knocked down in 'attempted murder'

A 20-year-old man was taken to hospital after being struck by a car in Glasgow.

Carnarvon Street: The man was struck by a car. Google 2019

Four people have been charged after a man was hit by a car in Glasgow.

The 20-year-old was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital after the incident in Carnarvon Street, Woodlands, which police are treating as attempted murder.

He was struck by the vehicle in the early hours of Tuesday December 18.

Four men - aged 20, 22 and two aged 24 - have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

They are expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

