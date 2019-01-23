'Scary' Hot Tub Hostel could go down the plughole

The backpackers hostel in Glasgow has been operating for seven years without permission.

Hot Tub Hostel: Has been deemed "unsafe". Google 2019

A backpackers' hostel branded "scary" by planning chiefs has lost its appeal against a council decision.

Glasgow City Council rejected Caledonian Holiday Managers Ltd's retrospective planning application for the Hot Tub Hostel on Berkeley Street last year.

Now, the company - which had applied for a change of use from office premises to residential accommodation - has had its appeal thrown out too.

The hostel has been operating for around seven years without planning permission.

Bailie Josephine Docherty slammed the hostel's management.

She said: "I found this whole thing quite scary actually. Bars on windows, cages on windows, things like that.

"I wouldn't like to be living next door to it and I would not like any of my grandsons to be living there or passing through because I think there are elements that are not safe.

"I think there are huge questions about safety, based on the non-management of the place.

"I think they have been running this place quite dangerously for seven years."

Neighbours claim the hostel is a "permanent party place", with guests drinking, singing and chanting until 4am.

Nearby residents objecting to the planning bid listed a string of incidents, including a guest unconscious on a skip outside and a couple acting inappropriately in the hot tub.

The hostel is now required to revert to an office space. If this is ignored, enforcement officers will take further action, which could include prosecution.

STV has approached the hostel for comment.

