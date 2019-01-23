CCTV released as fears grow for missing man with dementia

Allan Burns, 71, was last seen walking along a cycle path last Friday afternoon.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5992942556001-aabcmissing16-9.jpg" />

CCTV footage has been released of a man with dementia who has been missing for five days.

Allan Burns from Kilbarchan, Renfrewshire, was last seen at around 3.15pm on Friday on a cycle path walking towards Lochwinnoch.

When he did not return home later, his family contacted police and reported him missing.

Police have now released CCTV footage of the 71-year-old in a bid to help locate him as extensive searches continue.

Mr Burns is described as around 5ft 8in with a slim build and short grey hair, with green eyes.

Missing: Allan Burns was last seen on Friday.

When last seen he was clean shaven and wearing a grey tammy hat, a khaki green waterproof jacket with a tartan lining, dark blue jeans, grey walking boots and a maroon and grey striped scarf.

Inspector Jim Cast, from Johnstone Police Office, said: "Allan is without his medication and as every day passes without contact from him our concerns is increasing.

"The weather is extremely cold at the moment and this makes finding Allan safe and well even more important.

"We are aware he goes walking along the cycle path regularly and knows the Kilbarchan, Lochwinnoch and Castle Semple areas well.

"If you use the cycle path and recognise his description and remember seeing him please contact us. I would also urge anyone who uses the cycle path to look out for him.

"If Allan sees or hears our appeal please let police or your family know that you're safe."

Anyone with any information regarding Allan's whereabouts should contact police via 101.

