Six men on trial accused of multiple murder attempts

The accused are alleged to be members of a notorious crime gang.

High Court: Trial is expected to last for three months (file pic). © STV

Six suspects allegedly part of a criminal gang have gone on trial charged with plotting to kill men linked to another crime mob.

Prosecutors state they were part of a notorious crew known as the Lyons and targeted individuals associated with the Daniel gang.

This allegedly involved a string of murder bids over 15 months, including an attack on the M8 motorway.

Brian Ferguson, 37, Andrew Gallacher, 40, Robert Pickett, 53, Andrew Sinclair, 32, John Hardie, 35, and Peter Bain, 45, deny the charges at the High Court in Glasgow.

The Lyons and Daniel gangs are each described in the indictment as a "serious organised crime group".

It is first claimed the six conspired with others to murder members or associates of the Daniel clan.

The charges allege they targeted Robert Daniel, Thomas Bilsland, Gary Petty, Ryan Fitzsimmons and Steven Daniel between 2016 and 2017 at locations in Glasgow, North Lanarkshire, Renfrewshire and Manchester.

The alleged plot is said to involve putting tracking devices on motors used by the five targets.

It is also claimed the gang used weapons, stolen vehicles, encrypted mobile phones and electronic signal blockers.

Lord Mulholland told jurors the case could last 12 weeks.

