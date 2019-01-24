Two pupils fall ill after taking drugs at high school

The boys, aged 13 and 15, took tablets at Maxwelltown High School in Lochside, Dumfries.

Two pupils have fallen ill after taking drugs at a high school.

The incidents happened last Wednesday and Monday of this week.

Both youngsters, who were taken to Dumfries Royal Infirmary, have since made a full recovery.

Inspector Stuart Davidson said: "We are working with the head teacher, staff and pupils at the school to get to the bottom of how and why these two incidents happened.

"Thankfully both boys have fully recovered and are back at school.

"Anyone found to be involved in the supply of any type of drugs can expect to face the full force of the criminal justice system and I am able to say that we are following a number of leads in this regard."

