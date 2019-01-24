Man killed partner's ex-husband by pushing him down stairs

Ralph Goldie jailed for nearly seven years for attack on Jeremy Paradine at flat in Glasgow.

Ralph Goldie: Jumped and stamped on his victim.

A man who killed his girlfriend's ex-husband by pushing him down stairs has been jailed for nearly seven years.

Ralph Goldie, 41, then jumped and stamped on Jeremy Paradine during the attack at a flat in Glasgow.

Mr Paradine, 45, had allowed his estranged wife Maryanne Paradine and her new partner Goldie to stay at his home in Cambuslang.

But he was shoved down the stairs after an argument broke out during a drinking session in January 2017.

Goldie was originally convicted of murder, however that conviction was overturned on appeal.

When the case returned to court, he admitted culpable homicide and on Thursday was jailed for six years and nine months.

At the High Court in Glasgow, judge Lord Matthews told Goldie: "You have pleaded guilty to killing your friend. You had both been drinking and you argued about him taking his ex-wife off the tenancy.

'You pushed him downstairs and jumped and stamped on him. What killed Mr Paradine was the fall. Nothing I can do can compensated for his death' Lord Matthews

"You pushed him downstairs and jumped and stamped on him. What killed Mr Paradine was the fall. Nothing I can do can compensated for his death."

The court heard that Pardine was "upset" at his ex and Goldie seeing each other.

He took her name off their tenancy - but later allowed Maryanne and Goldie to move in with him when she became homeless.

Both Pardine and Goldie were at their friend Martin McQueenie's home in Cambuslang on the day of the killing.

They quarrelled and Goldie pushed Jeremy down the stairs. He then kicked and stamped on him as he lay on the floor.

As Mr McQueenie went to try to help, Goldie told him: "Just f****** leave him."

Goldie's defence QC Gordon Jackson told the court: "This was a very unhappy menage-a-trois. They were all living together for some time. Mr Paradine threatened to make his ex-wife homeless."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.