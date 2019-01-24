Man 'murdered wife by repeatedly striking her with mallet'

Jeanna Maher allegedly had her wrists and ankles bound before she was killed in Drumchapel.

Murder trial: Jeanna Maher died in Drumchapel. STV

A man allegedly murdered his wife by tying her up and repeatedly striking her with a mallet.

Peter Maher is said to have killed Jeanna Maher, 51, at her home in Drumchapel, Glasgow on September 26.

Prosecutors claim Mrs Maher, an Asda supermarket worker, had her wrists and ankles bound with ligatures before the alleged attack.

Maher did not enter a plea during a short hearing at the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday.

His QC Brian McConnachie said a doctor had met with Maher and was of the opinion that the 57 year-old was "seriously psychiatrically unwell".

He added: "The Crown are in agreement that there has to be an assessment in this matter."

Lady Stacey told Maher "concerns" had been raised about his mental health and that she would continue the case until a further hearing next month.

Maher is also charged with attempting to defeat the ends of justice after the alleged murder.

This includes a claim that he cleaned blood at the house and change his clothes.

He is further accused of assaulting his wife on various occasions between January 2012 until the day before the alleged killing.

The charge states, among several accusations, that he punched Mrs Maher as well as throwing a mobile phone and remote control at her.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.