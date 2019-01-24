Two men 'tried to kill victim with machete and metal pole'

Darren Sinclair, who is now dead, was also hit by a car in the alleged murder bid in Drumchapel.

Darren Sinclair: He is now dead.

Two men have been accused of trying to kill a man with a metal pole and machete before he later died.

William and Jordan Steele are accused of attacking Darren Sinclair in Drumchapel, Glasgow, last February.

Prosecutors claim the 27-year-old was followed in a car before being hit by the vehicle and then repeatedly struck with a machete and metal pole.

The attempted murder charge states the Steeles were "acting with others".

Mr Sinclair is listed on the indictment as "now deceased".

William Steele is also accused of attempting to pervert the course of justice by setting fire to the car used in the alleged murder bid.

The 50-year-old and 23-year-old Jordan Steele pleaded not guilty during a short hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

Lady Stacey set a trial due to begin in June. The case is expected to last around five days.

