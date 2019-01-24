Nurse pulled dementia patient along floor of hospital

Steven Campbell has been tagged and ordered to carry out unpaid work as a result of the incident.

Gartnavel: Campbell grabbed a patient by the ankles. Alistair McMillan

A senior nurse who forcibly pulled an 88-year-old dementia patient along the floor in front of shocked onlookers has been ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

Steven Campbell, 50, pulled Jessie Colquhoun - who also suffered from a heart condition and arthritis - down the corridor of Gartnavel Hospital then into her room.

Shocked sisters Claire Wright and Debbie McGrath were visiting their grandmother when they witnessed the incident on October 18, 2017.

Ms Wright was so distressed she later phoned the care commission to report what she saw.

Campbell denied grabbing Jessie and forcibly pulling her along the floor and claimed she had been aggressive and that she put herself on to the floor and he and a colleague controlled that movement.

He claimed he put his hands on her calves and swivelled her then slid her into her room.

Convicting him after a trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court sheriff on Thursday, Mary McCrory said: "I find the evidence of Claire White and Debbie McGrath clear, convincing and utterly compelling."

She also dismissed Campbell's evidence as "untruthful".

She handed him the community payback order and ordered that he was tagged for three months meaning he cannot leave his home address between 7pm and 7am.

"I stepped over and looked and was like 'oh my God', just saw an old woman being dragged along the corridor by the ankles." Witness Debbie McGrath.

In evidence the sisters told how Campbell allowed them to do their grandmother's hair out of visiting times, which they were happy with.

They described being in a room with glass in the window which allowed them to see into the corridor.

Ms Wright, 33, said that while she was drying her grandmother's hair in the room she saw Campbell holding the woman by the ankles.

Procurator fiscal depute Angus Crawford asked Ms Wright what she saw.

She fought tears and replied: "I saw Steven pulling a woman along the floor by the feet."

Ms Wright clarified she saw the woman being held by the ankles and was pulled into a room while she lay on her back.

Mr Crawford asked over what distance she estimated that the lady was pulled and said: "Maybe a metre and a half".

Ms Wright - who said she used to work in the care sector - said she later phoned the care commission to note her concern and was advised to contact the health board.

She welled up for a second time in her evidence when she pointed Campbell out in court.

Ms McGrath, 34, also gave evidence that she saw the woman being dragged and denied any suggestion that she could be mistaken.

She said: "My sister looked at me and said 'oh my God', she said 'look'.

"I stepped over and looked and was like 'oh my God', just saw an old woman being dragged along the corridor by the ankles."

Campbell - who has 34 years' nursing experience - said Jessie had been aggressive and he and a colleague had to "coax and cajole" her to go to her room and they walked her down he corridor.

He claimed they were on either side of her and she was "trying to hit them with her zimmer".

Campbell said that at her door "she put herself to the floor, we controlled that fall to the floor" and claimed she was kicking out and being aggressive.

He said: "I secured her legs. I put my hands behind her calves and held her legs."

He added: "I swivelled the lady and slid her in to her bedroom."

In evidence he claimed two other patients were in the corridor at the time "with a high propensity to aggression and violence" and he moved Jessie for her own safety.

Campbell said: "I did not seize her forcibly, I did not drag her, I disagree that I assaulted that woman."

