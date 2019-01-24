Clothing store ransacked as £35,000 of jackets stolen

Thieves stole an Audi before raiding Tessuti at Glasgow Fort on Thursday morning.

Glasgow Fort: Designer jackets were stolen.

A designer clothing store has been ransacked of £35,000 worth of designer merchandise.

The raid happened at Tessuti, Glasgow Fort, at 2am on Thursday.

Around £35,000 worth of designer jackets were taken from the shop.

A stolen Audi was used in the break-in as well as other raids in Edinburgh at JD Sports at Fort Kinnaird, Gant on George Street and Clarkson Jewellers in West Bow on the same morning.

The car was later found in Ratho near Edinburgh Airport at 3.30am.

Inspector Bob Campbell said: "Now that we have recovered the vehicle, it will be subject to forensic analysis and then returned to the rightful owners.

"Members of the public need now only contact us if they have any further information relating to the Audi's movements between the evening of Tuesday and the early hours of Thursday.

"In addition, anyone with any further information relating to the break-ins at the businesses in the Capital or at The Fort in Glasgow, should contact police immediately.

"We would also request that anyone who can help us trace those responsible to get in touch as a matter of urgency."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

