Renowned sports journalist Hugh McIlvanney dies aged 84

Hugh McIlvanney, considered to be one of Britain's greatest sports journalists, has died at the age of 84.

Mr McIlvanney, who was born in Kilmarnock, covered some of the most significant sporting events of his age for publications including the Observer and the Sunday Times.

These included the fight in 1974 between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman known as the Rumble in the Jungle.

He retired in 2016 after 60 years as a journalist.

In a tweet, his nephew, crime writer Liam McIlvanney, described him as a "great man" and a "great writer".

"Thoughts with Caroline, Liz and Conn. Rest In Peace, Uncle Hughie."

Mr McIlvanney, who also worked for The Scotsman and The Daily Express, formed close relationships with four of the finest football managers to emerge from Scotland - Jock Stein, Sir Matt Busby, Bill Shankly and Sir Alex Ferguson.

Hugh McIlvanney's brother was crime novelist William McIlvanney who died in 2015 at the age of 79.

