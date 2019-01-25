Whisky distilled shortly after WW2 sold for £18k at auction

The Macallan 1946 Select Reserve was expected to fetch £8000 at McTear's auction in Glasgow.

Auction: The Macallan 1946 Select Reserve. McTear’s/Wave PR

A bottle of single malt that was distilled shortly after the end of WW2 has sold at auction for £18,000.

The Macallan 1946 Select Reserve, which is 52 years old, was expected to fetch around £8000 at McTear's Rare and Fine Whisky Auction, however, it ended up selling for more than double its estimate on Friday, January 18.

McTear's whisky expert, Graeme Maxwell, said: "The Macallan 1946 is a truly outstanding malt and one that is sought after by collectors across the globe.

"We had bidders in the room, online and on the telephone, with the bottle eventually selling to a buyer in China."

The rare whisky was matured in sherry wood and was offered for sale in its original wooden presentation box, with certificate and key.

In addition to the 1946 Macallan, the auction also included a number of other rare malts from the Craigellachie based distillery.

A 25-year-old Macallan Anniversary Malt sold for almost £3000 while a Gran Reserva 1980, which is 18 years old, was snapped up for £2500.

Graeme Maxwell added: "The results of the auction underline the continuing investment potential in rare whisky.

"Many of the bottles that went under the hammer in our January sale have seen a huge rise in value over the past few years and we expect this to continue over the course of 2019.

"Although much of the whisky that comes to McTear's is from collectors, we frequently see impressive bottles turning up at our valuation days.

"Quite often members of the public have no idea how valuable the whisky is and get a bit of shock when we tell them.

" If anyone does find an old bottle at the back of a cupboard we would certainly advise bringing it along to have it valued."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.