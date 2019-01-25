Architect faults hospital design after pigeon infections

A child died at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow after contracting Cryptococcus.

Hospital: An architect has criticised the situation. HEMEDIA/SWNS

An architect has criticised the design of Scotland's flagship hospital after an infection linked to pigeon droppings contributed to the death of a child.

The child was one of two patients who died at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow after contracting Cryptococcus, although the second death was not connected to the infection.

Health secretary Jeane Freeman has ordered a review of the design, build, handover and maintenance of the £842m Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, which opened in 2015.

Speaking on the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme, architect Malcolm Fraser said the 12-storey "monster hospital" is not a "happy building" and bigger places tend to "cut corners".

He said: "In this case it appears to be an issue with the mechanical ventilation and a gap that's been left that pigeons can get in.

"Mechanical ventilation ducts are perfect places for cooking up virulent nasties, basically."

He said hospitals tend to be built with mechanical ventilation but it was possible to design them with natural ventilation.

"If the building's not built perfectly we have these places where disease can come in and problems can happen," Mr Fraser added.

"At some point we're going to have to understand that making buildings machines is not conducive to health and recovery."

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5992451477001-pigeon-16x9.jpg" />

Mr Fraser, behind award-winning modern buildings including Dancebase in Edinburgh and Scottish Ballet in Glasgow, said the inquiry should start with how the hospital was built and the processes in place.

The patients contracted Cryptococcus infection, believed to be from pigeon droppings found in a plant room on the hospital's roof, last year.

Investigations are continuing to establish how the bacteria entered a closed ventilation system.

