Man seriously injured after being struck in hit and run

The 23-year-old was rushed to hospital with a head injury after the incident in Glasgow.

Hit and run: Man left seriously injured.

A man has been left seriously injured after being struck by a car in a hit and run in Glasgow in the early hours of Friday.

The 23-year-old was on Stoneyetts Road in Moodiesburn just after midnight when he was hit by the Ford Fiesta.

The driver of fled the scene leaving the man lying injured on the street.

A member of the public called the emergency services and the injured man was rushed to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary by ambulance where he is being treated for a head injury.

Medical staff described his injuries as serious.

A police spokeswoman said: "A 23-year-old man was struck by a car in Moodiesburn at around 12.20am on Friday.

"The driver of the car failed to stop and enquires are ongoing to trace him."

