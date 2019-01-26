Man, 47, hospitalised in 'serious' daylight attack

A 53-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the assault in Rutherglen.

Shop: The attack happened outside a newsagent. Google 2019

A 47-year-old man was seriously assaulted in a daytime attack on a street in south Glasgow.

Police were called to reports of an incident on Curtis Avenue, Rutherglen at around 12.50pm on Friday, January 25.



The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries and was released later that day.

Officers confirmed a 53-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At around 12.50pm on Friday, June 25 police were called to a report of a 47-year-old man having been seriously assaulted on Curtis Avenue, Rutherglen.

"He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he was released after treatment.

"A 53-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday, January 28. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

