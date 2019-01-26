Woman, 89, injured in robbery inside block of flats

The attack happened in the stairwell of a Glasgow tenement at around 3.30pm on Friday.

Onslow Drive: The attack happened inside a tenement building. Google 2019

An 89-year-old woman sustained injuries in an attack by two men who robbed her of her handbag inside a block of tenement flats.

The incident happened at around 3.35pm on Friday, January 25 in the stairwell of a property in Onslow Drive in Dennistoun, Glasgow.

The pensioner was approached by two men who snatched her bag and knocked her to the ground. The woman suffered a dislocated shoulder in the attack and was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

The two suspects, both wearing dark blue jackets, ran off and the lady's bag was recovered a short time later in Whitehill Street. Several items had been stolen from it.

Officers are carrying out door-to-door enquiries in the area and are reviewing CCTV footage.

Detective constable Stephen McCabe said:

"It's imperative we locate these two men, whose shameful actions left an 89 year old woman with a dislocated shoulder and in pain.

"I would urge anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to consider if they saw these two men, did you see them loitering around the street?

"Did you see them as they made off with the woman's bag?

"If you think you know who these two men are or you have any information which could assist in our investigation, please do contact us."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

