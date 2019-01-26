Six-year-old boy found wandering streets alone barefoot
Police were called after a member of the public seen the young boy with no shoes or jacket.
A young boy has been found wandering the streets of Ayrshire alone.
Police were called after the six-year-old was seen walking through Bell Crescent in Irvine with no shoes or jacket on at around 9am on Saturday morning.
Officers arrived and traced the boy before returning him home.
A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "At around 9am on Saturday officers were alerted to reports of a young boy seen walking alone on Bell Crescent.
"The six-year-old was traced before being taken to back to his home address safe and well."
