Six-year-old boy found wandering streets alone barefoot

Police were called after a member of the public seen the young boy with no shoes or jacket.

Bell Crescent: Six-year-old found alone. Google

A young boy has been found wandering the streets of Ayrshire alone.

Police were called after the six-year-old was seen walking through Bell Crescent in Irvine with no shoes or jacket on at around 9am on Saturday morning.

Officers arrived and traced the boy before returning him home.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "At around 9am on Saturday officers were alerted to reports of a young boy seen walking alone on Bell Crescent.

"The six-year-old was traced before being taken to back to his home address safe and well."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.