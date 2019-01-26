Missing man dies after being rescued from River Clyde

The 42-year-old was reported missing from restaurant on Saturday afternoon.

Incident: A man has died after being rescued from River Clyde. STV

A man has died after being rescued from the River Clyde in Greenock.

The 42-year-old was reported missing after disappearing from a restaurant on Rue End Street in Inverclyde at around 1pm on Saturday afternoon.

Police, the coastguard and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service carried out a search for the man and he was recovered from the water in the harbour at around 2.30pm.

After the recovery he was rushed to Inverclyde Royal Hospital where he died a short time later.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

