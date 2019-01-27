Owen Hassan murder: Fireworks 'aimed' at funeral service

Extra officers were sent to patrol his funeral after fireworks targeted the church.

Funeral: The church was targetted. Google 2019

Police are investigating after fireworks were launched towards a church ahead of the funeral of murder victim Owen Hassan.

The 30-year-old father of three was seriously injured in an attack outside his mum's pub on the southside of Glasgow at around 10.30pm on November 7, 2018.

After the attack he made his way into the pub, the Old Stag Inn on Greenview Street in Shawlands, where his mother performed CPR as he lay dying in her arms.

Mr Hassan was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he died a short time later from his injuries.

Police Scotland confirmed they were investigating reports that St Robert Bellarmine Church on Peats Road in Glasgow was targeted by fireworks the day before Mr Hassan's funeral which took place on Friday, January 25.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Officers are investigating after ­receiving a report of ­fireworks being aimed at a church in Peat Road, ­Glasgow, on January 24."

It's understood that extra officers were sent to patrol the funeral mass and burial on Friday.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.