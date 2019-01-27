Owen Hassan murder: Fireworks 'aimed' at funeral service
Extra officers were sent to patrol his funeral after fireworks targeted the church.
Police are investigating after fireworks were launched towards a church ahead of the funeral of murder victim Owen Hassan.
The 30-year-old father of three was seriously injured in an attack outside his mum's pub on the southside of Glasgow at around 10.30pm on November 7, 2018.
After the attack he made his way into the pub, the Old Stag Inn on Greenview Street in Shawlands, where his mother performed CPR as he lay dying in her arms.
Mr Hassan was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he died a short time later from his injuries.
Police Scotland confirmed they were investigating reports that St Robert Bellarmine Church on Peats Road in Glasgow was targeted by fireworks the day before Mr Hassan's funeral which took place on Friday, January 25.
A spokesperson for the force said: "Officers are investigating after receiving a report of fireworks being aimed at a church in Peat Road, Glasgow, on January 24."
It's understood that extra officers were sent to patrol the funeral mass and burial on Friday.
