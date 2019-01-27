Teen seriously injured in late-night stabbing on street

Two men, aged 31 and 34, were arrested in connection with the attack on a man aged 18.

Google 2019

An 18-year-old man is in a serious condition in hospital after being stabbed in a late-night attack on a street in Glasgow.

Two men, aged 31 and 34, have been arrested in connection with the assault that happened on Dalveen Street, Shettleston at around 2am on Sunday.

The teenager was rushed to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment to stab wounds and medics have described his condition as serious but stable.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said they are investigating the assault and urged anyone with information to come forward.

She said: "Two men, aged 31 and 34, have been arrested after an 18-year-old was seriously injured in a stabbing in Dalveen Street, near Shettleston Road, shortly before 2am this morning.

"The man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary. Medics have described his condition as serious but stable.

"Officers are currently investigating the assault and ask anyone with information to contact them on 101."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.