Parents protest after nursery closes without notice

The nursery based in Dalmarnock's Legacy Hub will not be reopening on Monday.

Protest: Parents and children outside the hub on Saturday. STV

Reported by Clare McNeill.

Glasgow parents "left in the lurch" after being told their children's nursery will close without notice have been protesting the decision in Glasgow.

Families were called to a meeting at 5pm on Friday evening, and told that the nursery based in The Legacy Hub, in Dalmarnock, in the city's east end, will not be reopening on Monday.

A representative from administrators KPMG broke the news to staff an hour earlier saying The People's Development Trust, who own the Legacy Hub, had fallen into financial difficulties and was unable to continue operating.

Angry and upset parents were left asking how they are expected to find childcare for the following Monday, on a Friday evening, when many nurseries are already closed for the weekend.

Twenty-three of the 25 staff members have been made redundant as a result with just two will be kept on to assist the administrators.

Some parents have also been left out of pocket after paying the coming month's fees in advance.

"We've known a lot of the children since they were babies. And we've not had a chance to say bye to a lot of them." Staff member Paula Gray.

Mother Michelle Reid, who works as a full-time teacher, said she has no alternative childcare options for her four year old son.

She said: "I was told at half past 5 because I was at work. Total shock and disbelief. There's nothing you can do to arrange childcare for a Monday morning.

"I paid February's payment. It came out my wages on Thursday and obviously this has gone into administration on Friday."

Father Jamie Walker said his four year old son is heartbroken and will find the transition into a new environment difficult.

He said: "He loved a lot of the teachers in there. And his friends are there. He thinks that everyone's going to a new place and I think it'll really upset him when he gets into a new classroom and doesn't recognise anyone."

Nursery staff members were also left shocked and saddened to be told the news.

Paula Gray said: "It was so sudden. They said when your kids go tonight that's you done.

Legacy Hub: Fallen into financial difficulties. STV

"It's so heartbreaking. We all just broke down. We were in tears. It's not just a job. When you're working in that environment with kids, it's like a family.

"We've known a lot of the children since they were babies. And we've not had a chance to say bye to a lot of them."

Millie Gilchrist, one of the children who attend the youth group at the hub, said: "It's really sad to hear it's shut because the teachers are all really nice and we have friends there. It was like our second home, we go there a lot. Since that'll be shutting down we won't have anywhere to go.

"Hopefully a rich man or woman will buy the hub and keep the nursery open." Millie Gilchrist.

"Hopefully a rich man or woman will buy the hub and keep the nursery open."

Owned by the People's Development Trust, The Legacy Hub was a flagship project of the 2014 Commonwealth Games regeneration programme, and was part of a forty million pound investment.

It was built to support the local community and deliver a range of economic and social services to the East End.

It ran as a purpose built community centre providing a range of services including a children's nursery, training and education facilities, and theatre. All of which will cease to operate.

The GP surgery, pharmacy, and dentist, will continue to run as normal.

Protest: Children ask for youth club to be saved. STV

KPMG have said: "The Trust, which is funded via a combination of grant income, charitable donations and from commercial income from third party tenants and the nursery, has incurred trading losses over recent years. This is primarily due to the nursery operating at under capacity, and insufficient charitable and grant funded projects being undertaken to support overhead and building costs.

"The Board of Trustees has sought to address the financial issues by seeking additional commercial income and alternative nursery provision to address operating losses, together with third party funding to settle liabilities and provide working capital.

"Despite these actions and extensive discussions with a number of third parties, sufficient funding could not be secured and the board had no other option than to place the Trust into administration."

"The board had no other option than to place the Trust into administration." KPMG.

Blair Nimmo, Joint Administrator and KPMG's UK head of restructuring said: "Unfortunately, The People's Development Trust was unable to continue trading in light of significant liabilities and cashflow difficulties.

"This has, in turn, resulted in the redundancies which have been announced and the closure of a number of services provided by the Legacy Hub.

"We will be working with all affected employees, the parents of the nursery children, Glasgow City Council and the relevant government agencies, including the PACE team at Skills Development Scotland, to ensure a full range of support is available.

" We will also work with key stakeholders, particularly the local community, to determine the future of the Legacy Hub."

Glasgow City Council have said: "We understand that the closure of the nursery is a significant concern to the families that use it - and we are offering support to identify suitable alternative provision."

