Dad raped woman with dementia after meeting on walk

John Allan: He got his victim to carry a beer keg before raping her.

A dad-of-three raped a woman with dementia in his flat after meeting her on an early morning walk.

John Allan, 42, from Ayr, got his victim to carry a beer keg and then took her into his home where he raped her.

The rape happened at Allan's flat in Ayr on June 19, 2017.

The woman was unable to give evidence in court because of her condition and the jury was read a statement she gave to specially trained police officers, and shown a video taped interview made just days after the rape.

The woman told police: "I went for a walk about 5.15am and on the way back I bumped into a man.

"He was on his own and carrying something. I didn't know the man, but he said he knew me and I said 'I have dementia' and I told him I was 61. He said 'you look 51'."

Inside the flat, Allan began talking about sex and she added: "I didn't know what he was talking about. I told him I wanted to go home.

"He undressed me and then himself and put me into the bed. I didn't understand what was happening."

The woman said that after Allan raped her, she dressed and left the flat. She said: "I didn't know where I was. I was upset and crying."

When she eventually arrived home the woman told relatives what had happened and the police were contacted.

Judge Lady Scott remanded Allan in custody and deferred sentence until next month for background reports.

She also placed Allan on the sex offenders register.

