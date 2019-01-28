Body discovered by passer-by in canal next to restaurant

Emergency services were called to Falkirk near the Gambero Rosso restaurant.

Emergency: A member of the public spotted the body.

A body has been discovered in a canal near a restaurant.

Emergency services were called to Bainsford in Falkirk next to the Gambero Rosso restaurant on Monday morning.

A member of the public spotted a body floating in the water before alerting the police.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in Forth Valley were called to the canal area of Bainsford at around 9.20am on Monday following a report of a body in the water and emergency services are in attendance."

