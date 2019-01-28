  • STV
  • MySTV

Family fury as child abuser walks free despite guilty verdict

STV

Dental student carried out sexual assault on young girl over two-year period.

By Russell Findlay

A teenager found guilty of sexually assaulting a young girl over two years has walked free from court without a criminal record or any form of punishment.

The 18-year-old denied committing numerous assaults on the girl in his home while he was aged 15 to 17 and she was between six and eight.

But after being found guilty at Dumbarton Sheriff Court in December following a three-day trial, he was given an 'absolute discharge' by Sheriff Gerard Sinclair.

That means the teenager has not been placed on the sex offenders register and the guilty verdict will not be recorded as a conviction.

As a dental student, it means future employers may not know about the crime - raising questions about sentencing and child protection.

https://stv.tv/news/west-central/1435005-mum-justice-system-failed-our-child-after-sexual-abuse/ | default

'How is that justice?'

The girl's mum, speaking to STV News, said: "How is that justice? How does this teach anything to anybody that's committing this crime?

"My idea isn't that he gets strung up and we throw him in prison and we lock the key away, but this is what the sex offenders register is for. It's to protect children."

STV News is not naming anyone involved in the case to protect the identity of the child.

Last summer the girl told her family that she been repeatedly abused by the teenage son of family friends.

The girl's family are demanding answers.
The girl's family are demanding answers. STV

Her mother approached the abuser's family and understood that he would receive counselling, but when that didn't happen she contacted the police.

After sentencing, the Crown Office told the family it intended to appeal the sheriff's decision.

However, on January 4, they phoned to say their appeal had been abandoned.

The Crown say the reasons for not proceeding with their appeal were explained, but the brief letter sent to the family contained no such information.

'Sentence was wholly exceptional'

The appeal was dropped after Sheriff Sinclair sent a report to the Crown Office setting out his reasons for the sentence.

A spokesman for law firm Beltrami & Co, which defended the abuser in court, said the sheriff conceded in his report that his sentence was "wholly exceptional".

Among the factors they say he identified were a belief that the victim's family "were not seeking any form of retribution" and "held no ill-will" against the abuser or his family.

Judges do not need to publicly explain sentencing decisions, although the Judicial Office for Scotland said: "When sentencing, a sheriff deals with the offence that the accused has been convicted of, taking into account the circumstances of the particular case and the circumstances of all involved in the case."

The victim's family are not allowed to see the sheriff's report. But they believe too much weight was given to the abuser's supportive middle-class family background, educational attainment and career prospects.

Sheriff Gerard Sinclair: Sent report to Crown Office.
Sheriff Gerard Sinclair: Sent report to Crown Office.

Family demanding answers

The mum would like to ask the part-time sheriff - who is also chief executive of the taxpayer-funded Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission - for a more detailed account of his reasoning.

"I'd love to sit down with the sheriff and say 'Can you please explain, am I missing something?'," she said. "I think I would get more if I went to a supermarket and I stole something from there.

The family plan to write to Lord Advocate James Wolffe QC, the head of the Crown Office, asking him to rethink the decision not to appeal.

"That's exactly what needs done and if it goes there and it falls through we've got a massive problem in Scotland," the mum said.

"We should all be fearful if that goes to appeal again and it doesn't get sorted and he doesn't get put on a sex offenders register."

After being approached by STV News, the Crown Office offered to meet with the family.

The family have sought help from Scottish Conservative shadow justice spokesman Liam Kerr, who supports their search for answers.

"I have spoken to the family and the facts of this case are deeply troubling and deeply affecting," he said.

"It's certainly a surprising sentence from my point of view.

"I think it would certainly help in this case and in many others if there was greater understanding about why the decisions are taken."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.