Nurse donates kidney to save life of complete stranger

Rachel Cox underwent the surgery after working with patients in desperate need of a transplant.

Transplant: Rachel donated her kidney to a stranger.

A nurse has donated her kidney to a stranger after years of working with patients in desperate need of a transplant.

In her day job, renal nurse Rachel Cox sees the gruelling impact of dialysis treatment on people whose kidneys have failed. Some die while on the waiting list.

The mum-of-two decided to take the step to undergo an operation for someone she didn't even know.

She underwent surgery at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow before her kidney was rapidly whisked away to another hospital. Later that afternoon, it was placed inside another person's body.

Rachel, 48, said: "I hope the person has a better life because of my kidney. They did not ask for it, but I had a spare to give.

"Some people could be waiting decades for an organ donation while others die before they get one.

"I have worked in kidneys for 15 years and dialysis is not for wimps. It is a tough life."

Rachel, who works at Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock as a renal practice educator, has now fully recovered.

After having the surgery in 2017, she is now set to run the London Marathon in April for Kidney Research UK.

The major operation, which took around two to three hours, required a general anaesthetic.

'I hope the person has a better life because of my kidney.' Rachel Cox

Her husband Iain, 55, and their two teenage daughters were concerned about her before the procedure. Thankfully, drugs helped relieve the pain and Rachel was back at work after eight weeks.

A scar on her tummy is now a reminder of the sacrifice when she went above and beyond the duty of a nurse.

Rachel, from Troon, said: "For a couple of weeks afterwards I was quite uncomfortable. I was scared about the pain and what would happen beforehand.

"But even though it seems scary it really isn't. I would never push anyone into doing it. It is a personal decision. But I wanted to give a kidney while I was still young.

"My kidney was in good condition."

Physical tests and a psychological assessment were part of the requirement before Rachel got the go-ahead to be a donor.

Her achievement was discussed at the most recent NHS Ayrshire and Arran board meeting.

Rachel said: "My hope is the person will have a long life without dialysis. I hope they have extra time to enjoy their life. I have given them the gift freely.

"I would say to them 'live your life your way.' I would be disappointed if they were miserable."

'People say an altruistic donor gets nothing from it. But I got an immense sense of satisfaction. I have done something to improve somebody else's life.' Rachel Cox

Many donors give a kidney to a family member, however, Rachel is branded a rare 'altruistic' donor because she don't know the recipient.

Rachel said: "People say an altruistic donor gets nothing from it. But I got an immense sense of satisfaction.

"I have done something to improve somebody else's life."

Getting a new kidney means patients get the chance to live longer.

It also saves them travelling to hospital three times a week for long dialysis sessions.

Dialysis removes waste products and excess fluid from the blood when the kidneys don't work.

Rachel said: "The minute you start dialysis your body ages, if you are a 50-year-old man you have a 50% chance of still being alive after five years on dialysis."

However, there is a 97% chance a kidney would still be working after that time following a transplant.