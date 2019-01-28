  • STV
  • MySTV

Hundreds to be vaccinated after child gets Hepatitis A

Andy McLaren Andy McLaren Rachel Guy

A school pupil fell ill at St Mary's Primary in Alexandria, West Dunbartonshire.

St Mary's: Those attending the school will be vaccinated.
St Mary's: Those attending the school will be vaccinated. Google 2019

Around 200 pupils are to be vaccinated against Hepatitis A after a child contracted the illness.

A child fell ill at St Mary's Primary in Alexandria, West Dunbartonshire. All staff and pupils at the school are due to be vaccinated as a precautionary measure.

The symptoms of Hepatitis A include fever, abdominal pain, loss of appetite and nausea/vomiting, and it can sometimes lead to yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice) due to inflammation of the liver.

NHS public health consultant Dr Gillian Penrice said: "In children, the infection is often very mild and may cause no symptoms at all.

"This means that children can be carrying Hepatitis A and pass it on to adults, who are more at risk of complications.

"Infection with Hepatitis A can be caused by consuming contaminated food or water. The virus can also spread from someone with the infection to others in the same environment, for example if they share toilets, or by eating food touched by a person with the infection."

'In children, the infection is often very mild and may cause no symptoms at all."This means that children can be carrying Hepatitis A and pass it on to adults, who are more at risk of complications.'
Dr Gillian Penrice

A vaccination session will take place in the school on Friday.

Dr Penrice added: "I wish to emphasise that this action is being taken as a precautionary measure, and the likelihood of pupils becoming unwell due to Hepatitis A infection is low.

"However, taking up this offer of vaccination may help to provide peace of mind by ensuring each child is personally protected."

A statement from West Dunbartonshire Council said: "This appears to be an isolated case and no other instances have been identified.

"Public Health Scotland has confirmed the risk to pupils, staff and the wider community is low.

"Parents and carers of children at the school have been issued with information and guidance to further reassure them."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.