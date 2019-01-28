Hundreds to be vaccinated after child gets Hepatitis A

A school pupil fell ill at St Mary's Primary in Alexandria, West Dunbartonshire.

Around 200 pupils are to be vaccinated against Hepatitis A after a child contracted the illness.

A child fell ill at St Mary's Primary in Alexandria, West Dunbartonshire. All staff and pupils at the school are due to be vaccinated as a precautionary measure.

The symptoms of Hepatitis A include fever, abdominal pain, loss of appetite and nausea/vomiting, and it can sometimes lead to yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice) due to inflammation of the liver.

NHS public health consultant Dr Gillian Penrice said: "In children, the infection is often very mild and may cause no symptoms at all.

"This means that children can be carrying Hepatitis A and pass it on to adults, who are more at risk of complications.

"Infection with Hepatitis A can be caused by consuming contaminated food or water. The virus can also spread from someone with the infection to others in the same environment, for example if they share toilets, or by eating food touched by a person with the infection."

A vaccination session will take place in the school on Friday.

Dr Penrice added: "I wish to emphasise that this action is being taken as a precautionary measure, and the likelihood of pupils becoming unwell due to Hepatitis A infection is low.

"However, taking up this offer of vaccination may help to provide peace of mind by ensuring each child is personally protected."

A statement from West Dunbartonshire Council said: "This appears to be an isolated case and no other instances have been identified.

"Public Health Scotland has confirmed the risk to pupils, staff and the wider community is low.

"Parents and carers of children at the school have been issued with information and guidance to further reassure them."

