Police launch appeal to find missing 16-year-old girl

A search has been launched to find a 16-year-old girl missing from her Stirlingshire home.

Michaela McGovern, of Strathblane, was last seen at around 12.30am on Sunday in Bishopbriggs, Glasgow.

Police said the teen is likely to be in East Dunbartonshire or North Glasgow and is believed to have left in the company of a group of other young people.

Officers are concerned for Michaela's welfare as she has not made any contact with her family for over 36 hours.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "If anyone is aware of Michaela's current whereabouts please contact police on 101."

