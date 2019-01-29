Street beggar raped woman after she tried to help him 

James Campbell, 31, attacked the woman in a lane in Glasgow city centre.

James Campbell: The woman asked him if he was alright before he raped her.

A street beggar raped a woman after she expressed concern for his welfare.

James Campbell admitted attacking the 57-year-old in a lane between West Nile Street and Nelson Mandela Place in Glasgow.

The 31-year-old, who lived with his mother in Paisley, Renfrewshire, was out begging on August 16, last year, in Buchanan Street, Glasgow, and the woman noticed he was not wearing a top - although it was cold and raining.

The woman asked him if he was alright and chatted to him for about ten minutes. Campbell then followed her and refused to go away.

As the woman walked past the lane Campbell demanded a kiss before restraining her and raping her.

Prosecutor Angela Gray said: "He told the woman'I love you. I want you to be my girlfriend', and she replied 'Don't be daft. I don't even know you'."

The court heard the woman struggled with Campbell and repeatedly told him "please don't" and "there is no need for this".

Miss Gray added: "She repeatedly told him to stop and that he was hurting her. He did not stop and told her to shut up.

"A solicitor working in an office overlooking the lane saw the incident taking place and phoned the police."

Judge Lady Stacey placed Campbell, who has been in custody since August, last year, on the sex offender' register.

Lady Stacey told Campbell, who has previous convictions: "In light of the seriousness of the crime and your fairly extensive previous convictions I will see if an extended sentence is required."

Sentenced was deferred on Campbell until March 1 to obtain background reports.

Solicitor advocate Alastair Gray will give his plea in mitigation then.

