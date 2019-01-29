  • STV
Gangland trial told man's nose was 'left hanging off'

Steven Daniel told the court he hit speeds of 100mph while being chased on the M8.

At court: Steven Daniel gave evidence on Tuesday.
At court: Steven Daniel gave evidence on Tuesday.

A member of an alleged crime family has said he had no memory of an attack that left his "nose hanging off".

Steven Daniel, who used the surname Peebles at court on Tuesday, was allegedly targeted as he drove a taxi on the M8 at Port Dundas, Glasgow in May 2017.

However, the 39-year-old told jurors his next memory was waking up in hospital where he spent weeks recovering.

The former taxi firm director was giving evidence at the trial of six men allegedly part of the Lyons gang said to have targeted the Daniel clan.

Brian Ferguson, 37, Andrew Gallacher, 40, Robert Pickett, 53, Andrew Sinclair, 32, John Hardie, 35, and Peter Bain, 45, deny charges at the High Court in Glasgow.

The allegations include a string of attempted murders over a 15-month period.

It is alleged they targeted Ryan Fitzsimmons, Thomas Bilsland, Gary Petty, Robert Daniel and Steven Daniel.

'It was presumably the Audi...then I just passed out. I (remember) skidding towards a pole at the foot of the road'
Steven Daniel

The charges span between June 2016 and September 2017, listing locations in Glasgow, North Lanarkshire, Renfrewshire and Manchester.

Daniel's Skoda Octavia is said to have been rammed at the on-ramp of the M8 in Port Dundas before the alleged attack on May 18, 2017.

He was in Milton when he then spotted a Volkswagen Golf facing him. Daniel said the vehicle then "deliberately" hit the side of his Skoda.

An Audi S3 is said to have joined the chase as Daniel "put the foot down" to get away "as fast as he could". The alleged pursuit then continued into nearby Possil.

Prosecutor Paul Kearney asked Daniel what speed he was going at. He replied at one stage he was "doing about a 100mph".

The Audi is said to have been the only car going after Daniel as he raced towards the M8.

Mr Kearney: "As that was happening, what was your intention?"

Daniel: "To drive down the wrong side of the motorway to get away."

But, he recalled his car then being "smashed into".

Daniel went on: "It was presumably the Audi...then I just passed out. I (remember) skidding towards a pole at the foot of the road."

The court was shown photos of Daniel's badly damaged car. Mr Kearney said there appeared to be "blood" that had "pooled" below the car.

The prosecutor asked him: "You don't recall the assault upon you?"

Daniel replied: "No."

'His nose was hanging off on the left-hand side near his ear'
Dr Mark Ansell

The court also heard Daniel's car was found to have a tracking device on it, but he insisted he had no enemies before the alleged attack.

Mr Kearney: "The Daniel family are alleged to be a serious organised crime group."

Daniel: "Allegedly."

He also denied there was any "dispute" with the Lyons family.

The court heard it was initially feared Daniel had suffered "blast" or explosive-type injuries.

Dr Mark Ansell - the surgeon who treated Daniel - said he believed what happened involved the use of a "heavy bladed weapon".

Jurors went on to hear the extent of the facial damage. Dr Ansell said this included "multiple" deep wounds as well as fractures.

He added: "His nose was hanging off on the left-hand side near his ear."

Daniel initially went through four hours of surgery before a further eight-hour operation to reconstruct his face. The doctor said the injuries were a "significant threat to his life".

The court heard Daniel is expected to require further treatment.

The trial, before Lord Mulholland, continues.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.