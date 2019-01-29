Gang who used knives and golf club to murder man jailed

Paul Green, Lee Noonan and Robbie Brown have been sentenced to almost 60 years in prison.

James Watt: He was killed in a house.

Three violent killers who used knives and a golf club to "brutally" murder a man in his own home have been jailed.

Paul Green, Lee Noonan and Robbie Brown have been sentenced to almost 60 years in prison after killing James Watt in Glasgow on February 23.

All three were sentenced to life imprisonment at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Noonan was jailed for a minimum term of 21 years and Brown was ordered to serve 18 years and five months before he is eligible to apply for parole, while Green was sentenced to 18 years.

Green, 31, had also attacked Mr Watt with a pick-axe handle earlier that day before teaming up with the two strangers to go the victim's flat in Copland Quadrant, Ibrox.

Noonan, 21, and 19-year-old Brown had been roaming the streets armed with knives and a golf club looking for three men they thought wanted to fight them, but were happy to link-up with Green after a chance meeting.

They went to Mr Watt's flat before attacking him with their weapons and inflicting dozens of injuries.

Mr Watt was stabbed six times and smashed repeatedly over the head and body with a golf club with such force that it broke in two.

Judge Lord Summers told them: "This was a vile and brutal crime.

"There is only sentence I can impose and that is life imprisonment. I have to determine the punishment part which is the minimum sentence you will serve."

