Woman, 91, dies after being hit by car as she crossed road
Christina Morrison, known as Ena, was hit by a Volvo on North Bridge Street in Hawick.
A 91-year-old woman has died after being struck by a car.
Christina Morrison, known as Ena, was hit by a Volvo S40 on North Bridge Street in Hawick.
The pensioner, who lived locally, was taken to Borders General Hospital where she passed following the incident at 11.40am on Thursday, January 17.
Sergeant Neil Inglis said: "Our thoughts are with Ena's family and community at this sad time.
"We continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this collision and would urge anyone who may have witnessed this, and has not yet spoken to officers, to contact us."
