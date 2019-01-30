Man suffers serious facial injuries in attack outside pub

The 30-year-old was assaulted outside the Quo Vadis pub on Paisley Road West.

Quo Vadis: Man found with facial injury. Google

A man has suffered a serious facial injury after being assaulted outside a busy pub in Glasgow.

Police are appealing for information in relation to the incident that took place on Paisley Road West near Cardonald at around 7.15pm on Monday.

Emergency services attended the scene after the injured 30-year-old was found near the area's Quo Vadis Pub.

The victim was then taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital by ambulance where he received treatment to his injuries.

Detective Constable Kris Elliott from Govan CID said: "The area would have been busy around the time of the incident I would appeal to anyone who witnessed any sort of altercation or a man being assaulted to please get in touch.

"I would also ask any motorists with dashcams who were on Paisley Road West just after 7pm on Monday to check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Govan CID via 101."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.