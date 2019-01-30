Design revealed for new bridge across the River Clyde

The planned new 110m pedestrian crossing will connect Govan and Partick in Glasgow.

Proposal: The bridge will connect Govan and Partick. Glasgow City Council

A design for a new swing bridge connecting Govan and Partick in Glasgow has been unveiled.

The link across the River Clyde could be open to the public in 2021. It will open to allow large vessels, such as the Waverley, to travel along the water.

Ground investigation works are complete and a full planning application is set to be submitted this year.

One of the aims of the 110m-long bridge is to help create a "cultural quarter", connecting visitor attractions such as the Riverside and Kelvingrove museums with Govan Old Parish Church and Fairfield Heritage Centre.

The idea for the bridge, funded by the £114m Glasgow City Region City Deal, emerged from public meetings held in 2015 to discuss the regeneration of Govan and Partick.

Councillor Susan Aitken, leader of Glasgow City Council and chair of the Glasgow City Region City Deal Cabinet, said: "The bridge connecting Govan and Partick will see the West End and the South Side of the river reconnected, opening up new opportunities for these communities.

"The development of the Waterfront and West End Innovation Quarter stretching from Byres Road and the University of Glasgow over to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital will see the bridge and the areas around it at the very heart of what promises to be a key area of growth for the city."

Glasgow: The Riverside Museum sits on the north bank. Glasgow City Council

Bridge design and location

The bridge will span from Water Row in Govan on the south bank to an extended quay wall on the north bank of the river near the Riverside Museum - a crossing of approximately 110m.

An extended quay wall will ensure that the bridge does not obscure views of the Riverside Museum.

The bridge facilitates a 63m-opening main span to accommodate larger vessels such as the Waverley, making it one of the largest opening footbridges in Europe.

A cable-stayed swing bridge was identified as the most elegant solution that was capable of meeting the technical requirements to remain open in high winds.

