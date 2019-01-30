  • STV
  • MySTV

Orange walk marcher who spat on priest caught  by DNA

STV

Bradley Wallace, 24, assaulted Father Thomas outside St Alphonsus church in Glasgow.

Bradley Wallace: Spat on priest during orange walk.
Bradley Wallace: Spat on priest during orange walk. Spindrift

A man who spat on a priest as he marched past a church during an orange walk in Glasgow was caught by his DNA.

Bradley Wallace, 24, assaulted Father Thomas White, who was also verbally abused outside St Alphonsus Church on London Road, as the march passed last summer.

Police took the vestment worn by Father White for forensic analysis and weeks later a DNA 'hit' matching Wallace was found.

Wallace, from Uddingston in South Lanarkshire, pleaded guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court to assaulting Father White on July 7, last year.

Sheriff Andrew Cubie told him: "I want you to be under no illusion at all, spitting is disgusting and cowardly and this was done in the context of a sectarian atmosphere which is an embarrassment to the west of Scotland.

"You should be under no illusion all options are open to the court."

On July 7 last year, the annual Boyne Parade, which had around 4000 participants and attracted an equal amount of spectators, was held in Glasgow.

The court heard that the parade was on its return route around 5pm having "splintered off into different factions" who took different routes through the city.

'This was done in the context of a sectarian atmosphere which is an embarrassment to the west of Scotland'
Sheriff Andrew Cubie

He said: "At this time one of the factions was walking along London Road towards its junction with Kent Street.

"They were flanked by a number of police officers who took position outside of St Alphonsus Chrch, due to it being a Catholic congregation."

The court was told Father White had finished his Sunday mass and was at the front entrance to say goodbye to parishioners.

While he stood on the pavement he could see the parade coming towards the church and tried to get back inside.

Mr Farrell added: "Due to the number of parishioners creating a bottleneck at the door he was unable to get back into the church.

"At this time the members of the public associating themselves with the parade began to sing sectarian songs and shout words Father White and the parishioners."

A large-scale disturbance broke out at the junction between the two streets which took police away from the church.

With no officers there, members of the public who had been associating themselves with the parade became more volatile towards the congregation.

It was heard that "a number of this group began to spit towards them" and Wallace, who was among the group, spat on Father White's back.

St Alphonsus: Priest spat at during march.
St Alphonsus: Priest spat at during march.

Mr Farrell added: "On July 23, they were informed of a DNA hit matching Wallace's profile held on the police DNA database.

"The saliva was found on the back of Father White's vestments.

"The police continued to carry out open-source checks and identified a Facebook page belonging to Wallace.

"This depicted images of him holding up an England flag with a Union Jack flag in the corner with he words 'Bridgeton Loyal' emblazoned on the front, alongside other images pertaining to the 'Bridgeton Loyal Band'."

He was contacted by police and agreed to go to London Road station, where he made no reply to caution and charge.

Wallace had his bail continued by the sheriff and will be sentenced later this month.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.